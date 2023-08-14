The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Three wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 05:41

At least three people were wounded in Russia's overnight attack on the port city of Odesa, the governor of the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.

"As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments," the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine's ports in July.

Blinken to meet Japan, S.Korea foreign ministers virtually on Monday
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 04:19 AM
Israeli ministry 'unprepared' for Uman pilgrimage on Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 08:16 PM
IDF troops fire at Hezbollah terrorist on Israel's northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 06:58 PM
Toddlers hit on head, shaken at Hod Hasharon kindergarten
By MICHAEL STARR
08/13/2023 05:20 PM
Crimean Bridge traffic resumes after short closure - authorities
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 05:00 PM
Ex-Treasury secretary Lew top candidate for US envoy to Israel
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 04:23 PM
Netanyahu summons IDF chief for 'urgent' meeting after delaying trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 02:58 PM
Dozens of Druze mothers announce they won't let their children draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 01:57 PM
Main suspect in Burka shooting released from hospital to jail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 01:53 PM
Arab local authorities won't open school year in protest of funding cut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 01:28 PM
Fire breaks out at fertilizer storage in Moscow region - RIA
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 12:49 PM
Attempted shooting attack targets IDF post in northern West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:57 AM
Israel Police chief helps clear cow from Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:57 AM
Hamas supporter arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:53 AM
Prison service vehicle torched overnight in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 07:59 AM
