Nine wanted persons were arrested by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border police throughout the West Bank between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Five were arrested by the IDF in the cities of Kabatiya and Hebron as well as in the villages of Birzeit, Jifna, and in the Jalazone refugee camp.

Another four were arrested by Israeli forces in the village of Kusra and in the city of Nablus.

There were no Israeli casualties and all suspects were brought in for questioning by security forces.