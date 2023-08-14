Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala - RIA

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor's office.

"According to preliminary information, in Makhachkala, an explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping center. All emergency services are involved."

The agency provided no details about the incident.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a voice-over saying that the incident occurred at a gas station.