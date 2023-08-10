The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli Medical Association rails against Shas's medical title changes

Israel Medical Association’s opposes the Knesset Health Committee's decision to change the title of 'physicians' assistant' to 'physicians’ associate'.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 16:55
DOCTORS ON their way into an emergency room: A growing shortage of doctors threatens to become a major problem in the Jewish state. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
DOCTORS ON their way into an emergency room: A growing shortage of doctors threatens to become a major problem in the Jewish state.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The Knesset Health Committee headed by Shas MK Uriel Busso wants to change the name of physicians' assistant (ozer la’rofeh in Hebrew) to physicians’ associate (rofeh amit). This, according to dozens of medical societies in the Israel Medical Association (IMA) who petitioned against the change, gives the misleading impression that the person is almost a physician. 

“The physician assistant (PA) should be an assistant, to help doctors to work under their strict supervision,” Prof. Yuval Yaron, a senior gynecologist and geneticist and director of the Prenatal Diagnosis Institute at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center told The Jerusalem Post in an interview on Thursday.  

MK Busso decided on this change a day after physicians held a two-hour warning strike at many hospitals around the country to protest the coalition’s changes in the “Reasonableness Clause” that, along with other changes planned by the Netanyahu government, would according to doctors severely limit their professional decision-making powers and their ability to practice medicine. 

“It was vindictive, childish, misleading, shameful, and has many implications on how medicine will be practiced. Over the years, there have been discussions among the IMA, the Health Ministry, and others on Pas, of whom there are many in the US and elsewhere. The IMA was not opposed in principle, but what tasks they can perform must be supervised and clearly defined,” Yaron added.

“In the US, the American Association of Physician Assistants wanted to change its name to ‘The American Association of Physician Associates,’ to give the professionals more prestige. The association did not get its wish, because no such legislation was passed by Congress to make it possible. 

MK Uriel Busso (Shas) chairs a meeting of the Knesset Health Committee in the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) MK Uriel Busso (Shas) chairs a meeting of the Knesset Health Committee in the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

But in Hebrew, rofeh amit puts PAs on par with physicians – like ‘associate professors’ who are almost full professors – and not assistants to physicians, Yaron stressed. 

When the IMA and its societies protested, Busso said, “Don’t worry! It will be OK.” Health Minister Moshe Arbel, also a Shas MK, promised that the IMA would “not be kept out of the picture.” 

Ultra-Orthodox (haredi) groups have been trying for over a year to get recognition for non-academics, especially haredi women by the authorities as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists after only a course or two and not after graduating from an academic institution. Now, says the IMA, they are trying to do the same for PAs. 

“Doctors won’t suffer from such changes. It will be patients – the poor, haredim, and those living in the periphery – will get second-class treatment,” Yaron declared. 

Prof. Hagai Levine, chairman of the Israel Public Health Physicians who was a signatory of the petition, said that for years the Kohelet Forum has been behind the government’s “judicial overhaul” and is pushing for the cancellation of the IMA’s Scientific Council, which is its scientific arm. It is responsible, under the Physicians Ordinance, for the planning and supervision of the physician specialization system in Israel and for continuing education programs in medicine.

Among its responsibilities are:  

  • Setting medical specialization policy with the aim of maintaining the high level of medicine in Israel
  • Overseeing the specialization system of about 5,000 medical residents; approving medical specialist certification in 56 medical fields
  • Initiating changes in specialization programs in existing medical fields
  • Determining new medical fields requiring specialization
  • Accrediting fellowship professional training programs as higher specialization programs
  • Accrediting and overseeing professional training and continuing studies programs for IMA members
  • Accrediting and overseeing hospitals, clinics, units and all other medical settings offering medical specializations
  • Conducting Stage A and Stage B specialization examinations and specialization final examinations in higher specializations
  • Encouraging scientific and research activities within the IMA and in Israeli medical institutions

In a statement, the Kohelet Forum proposed that the Scientific Council has “conflicts of interest in its activities that harm the public good, the good of the public health system, and sometimes also the good of the doctors themselves.

To resolve these conflicts, structural changes must be applied, with the Scientific Council taken out of the hands of the IMA and turned into a statutory organization that will deal with medical training in Israel. The IMA should be left as a representative workers’ organization only.”

Levine concluded that such changes would give politicians superpowers in the medical field and is a major reason why the IMA officially opposes the government’s judicial overhaul and for the feeling among many physicians, specialists, and medical students they have no alternative but to relocate abroad. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
3

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by