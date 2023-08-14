The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Remains of at least 13 bodies found in Mexico's Veracruz state

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 22:53

Police found the remains of at least 13 people packaged in freezers in a couple of buildings in Mexico's Veracruz state, local authorities said on Monday, adding that six suspects in the gruesome crime have been detained so far.

Field and laboratory tests are ongoing to determine the number of people involved and their identities, Veracruz's attorney general said in a statement.

Veracruz is an oil-rich state along Mexico's Gulf coast that has long been a hub for human and drug trafficking as well as other criminal activity.

More than 400 people were killed in Veracruz during the first half of this year, according to government data.

Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 10:50 PM
Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala - RIA
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 10:28 PM
US ambassador to Russia meets with detained journalist Gershkovich -WSJ
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 08:00 PM
Britain says it intercepted two Russian bomber aircraft north of Scotlan
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 05:26 PM
Undercover police thwart terrorist attack near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2023 04:25 PM
Israeli FM Cohen to visit Paraguay and Uruguay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2023 04:19 PM
US envoy visits Gulf to help expand Yemen truce, launch peace process
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 03:17 PM
Jerusalem man indicted for threatening to 'slaughter' wife and children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2023 03:12 PM
Netanyahu set to brief Yair Lapid on security issues Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2023 02:51 PM
Beersheba police officer arrested, suspected of three rapes
By MICHAEL STARR
08/14/2023 02:50 PM
Two indicted for extorting builders of IDF base road
By MICHAEL STARR
08/14/2023 02:28 PM
At least three killed, seven injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 12:35 PM
Israeli forces arrest nine Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2023 10:26 AM
Ukraine condemns 'provocative' Russian warning shot in Black Sea
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 09:46 AM
China defense minister to visit Russia, Belarus this week
By REUTERS
08/14/2023 09:12 AM
