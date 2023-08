An explosion occurred Tuesday morning at a factory in Ramat Hasharon, prompting an immediate response from fire and rescue teams, Israeli media reported.

Area residents reported a large flash of light across the sky following the incident.

Reports of an explosion that happened a short time ago (Tuesday) at a factory in Ramat Hasharon, residents in the area reported a large flash of light seen in the sky, Israeli media reported.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been clarified.