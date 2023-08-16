Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid

Israeli security forces arrested 10 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid of West Bank villages and towns early on Wednesday morning.

Armed Palestinian rioters shot at IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operating in Jabriyat. Clashes continued in Azariya, Surda, and Bet Fajar where rioters hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces, who responded by using riot dispersal measures.

Five suspects were arrested in raids of the Hebron area, with another five arrested in operations in Azariya and Bet Fajar.