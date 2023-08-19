The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Fatalities reported after Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv - Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 13:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that people had been killed and wounded after a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater," he posted on Telegram along with footage of the aftermath.

"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded." Zelensky did not specify the number of casualties.

Netta Barzilai to sing Israeli national anthem at Saturday protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2023 12:54 PM
Hundreds protest Tel Aviv light rail's Shabbat closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2023 12:16 PM
Egypt's president pardons prisoners including activist Ahmed Douma
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 12:07 PM
Violent incident in Kfar Qasim, 47-year-old man injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2023 09:15 AM
Jerusalem resident seriously injured in Saturday morning shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2023 08:29 AM
Taiwan says 42 Chinese aircraft, eight ships involved in drills
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 08:08 AM
Russia says downs Ukraine-launched missile over Crimea
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 07:27 AM
Putin meets military commanders of Russian operation in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 04:44 AM
Russia labels former Putin adviser 'foreign agent'
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 04:06 AM
Brazil to restore trade, political ties with Cuba, says Lula aide
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 03:21 AM
Biden authorizes additional disaster assistance for Hawaii
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 12:30 AM
Iran's FM says Saudi crown prince accepted invitation
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 10:30 PM
One dead after Russia shells village near Ukrainian Kherson
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 10:27 PM
US, Japan and S. Korea condemn China's 'dangerous actions'
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 09:14 PM
Girl dies after falling from a height in Shuafat in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 08:15 PM
