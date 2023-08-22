Eight people, including six school children, were trapped in a malfunctioning chair lift in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, and a military helicopter has been dispatched to rescue them.

The children, who have been stranded since about 6 a.m local time (0100 GMT), were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Islamabad.

"A cable broke in a chair lift service, following which people have been trapped 900 feet (274 meters) above the ground," Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

It said an army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.