The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tel Aviv Red Line light rail leaves the station

By UDI ETZION/WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 06:13

The red line of the light rail in Gush Dan started Friday morning, with the departure of three trains from stations in Petah Tikva and Bat Yam at 5:40.

Currently, the Red Line will operate with a low frequency of trains, with one train every six minutes and not every three and a half minutes, due to the speed limit in certain sections.

The Red Lines connects five municipalities: Petah Tikvah, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv – Jaffa and Bat Yam. There are 34 stations along the line, 10 of which are underground stations.

US CDC tracks new lineage of virus that causes COVID
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 06:09 AM
Russian, Chinese navy ships jointly patrol Pacific
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 06:06 AM
Drone shot down in central Moscow, official says
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:38 AM
Explosion heard near Moscow city center
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:26 AM
China's Xi to attend BRICS leaders' meeting, visit South Africa
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:22 AM
Maui Emergency Management Agency head resigns
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:21 AM
Trump's lawyers propose 2026 trial date in election case
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 02:06 AM
Police attacked at wedding in Abu Ghosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 01:08 AM
Russian war ships thwart Ukraine's attack near Crimea
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 12:19 AM
Ecuador candidate Noboa unhurt amid gunfire at event
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 12:16 AM
Ukraine gets two IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany - Zelensky
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 11:37 PM
Russian engineers shelter in Iranian hotel during Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2023 10:41 PM
Moscow court arrests American national for 'espionage'
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 10:03 PM
Law enforcement probing threats over Trump election case in Georgia
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 10:01 PM
Dermer, Blinken talk Palestinians, Iranian nuclear threat in US meeting
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 08:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by