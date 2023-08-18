Tel Aviv Red Line light rail leaves the station

The red line of the light rail in Gush Dan started Friday morning, with the departure of three trains from stations in Petah Tikva and Bat Yam at 5:40.

Currently, the Red Line will operate with a low frequency of trains, with one train every six minutes and not every three and a half minutes, due to the speed limit in certain sections.

The Red Lines connects five municipalities: Petah Tikvah, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv – Jaffa and Bat Yam. There are 34 stations along the line, 10 of which are underground stations.