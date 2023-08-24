The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BRICS invite Iran, Saudi Arabia, and more to join alliance in major expansion

Agreement on expansion could also lend global clout to BRICS at a time when geopolitical polarization is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 09:23

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 10:56
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 23, 2023
The BRICS group of nations decided at a summit this week in Johannesburg to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday

The group of developing nations was poised to invite new members in a move that could pave the way for dozens of interested countries to join a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South."

Agreement on expansion could also lend global clout to BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - at a time when geopolitical polarization is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

Three sources with knowledge of an agreement between BRICS leaders meeting at a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa said the group had come to a consensus on admitting new members with some expected to be formally invited on Thursday.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver an address Thursday morning stating the summit's outcomes.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Egypt would be invited to join.

President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his remarks virtually during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023 (credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL VIA REUTERS) President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his remarks virtually during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023 (credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

One of the three sources who spoke to Reuters said Argentina, Iran and the United Arab Emirates were also likely to be invited.



