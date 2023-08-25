The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Danish government prepares bill to stop Quran burnings

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 13:11

The Danish government said on Friday it was proposing legislation that would make it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places, part of the Nordic country's effort to de-escalate growing tensions with several Muslim countries.

"The government will propose legislation that prohibits the inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told a press conference.

"The proposal will thus make it punishable to, for example, in public burn a Quran, Bible or Torah," he said.

Denmark and Sweden have seen a string of protests in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

Israel Police officer hospitalized after rock-throwing in Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 01:19 PM
Russia says Biden remarks on Prigozhin plane crash unacceptable
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 12:20 PM
Russian embassy in Finland aware of detention of Russian citizen
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 11:50 AM
Russia's spy chief: failure of Ukrainian counteroffensive 'obvious'
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 10:16 AM
Arson suspected in West Bank after overnight fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 08:48 AM
IDF arrests father of Dizengoff attack terrorist - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 07:38 AM
Hit and run: 48-year-old woman left for dead by driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 07:24 AM
Trump returns to social media site X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 05:03 AM
Trump's mug shot released after booking at Atlanta jail
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 04:17 AM
Seven killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 11:20 PM
Israeli man murdered in Alabama robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 10:23 PM
Top Biden adviser discusses Ukraine support with European counterparts
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 09:11 PM
Israel Police car hits young girl in central Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 06:13 PM
US believes missile inside Russia likely shot down Prigozhin's plane
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 06:09 PM
Prosecutors seek harsher sentencing for Sheikh Jarrah arsonists
By MICHAEL STARR
08/24/2023 06:07 PM
