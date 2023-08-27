A-G calls for suspension of local council head over alleged crime links

Rameh local council head Shawqi Abu Latif should be suspended due to his alleged involvement with criminal organizations and protection racketeering, the Attorney-General’s Office said in a Sunday letter to the Committee for Examination of Council Heads.

The request was filed because the accusations in the indictment filed against Abu Latif on August 14 cast a shadow on his integrity, and he should not be able to continue in the position, charged the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office.

"The seriousness of these offenses takes on new significance in view of the rising wave of crime and violence in Arab society, which law enforcement is required to deal with at this time, which includes many murders, damage to property, and the phenomenon of organized extortion by criminal organizations,” wrote the government attorneys.

“The involvement of the head of a local council, who holds governmental power, in crimes of extortion with threats constitutes a real state scourge, severely harming the public's trust in the integrity of the elected officials in the local government.”

Preying on local businesses, demanding fees

Abu Latif, 64, and his son, 24, served as operatives of a criminal organization. Police alleged that they preyed on local businesses, demanding protection fees.

Tel Aviv District Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The councilman’s son reportedly placed explosives at the entrance of the homes of those who needed to pay his father. He was also allegedly involved in several shooting incidents.