HRW says Israeli forces killing Palestinian kids with impunity

The Human Rights Watch NGO claimed that Israeli security forces kill Palestinian children "with virtually no recourse for accountability," in a press release on Monday.

The NGO added that 2022 was the "deadliest year" for Palestinian children in the West Bank in the past 15 years.

“Israeli forces are gunning down Palestinian children living under occupation with increasing frequency,” said Bill Van Esveld, associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Unless Israel’s allies, particularly the United States, pressure Israel to change course, more Palestinian children will be killed.”