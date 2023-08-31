The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

More than 50 killed in fire in South Africa's Johannesburg

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 09:02

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2023 09:21

More than 50 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a fire overnight in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

The television station Newzroom Afrika said the fire happened in a five-story building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Three injured in suspected ramming in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 09:11 AM
Israel Police arrests 2 for threats against Nazareth mayor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 08:39 AM
Six Ukrainian servicemen killed in helicopter incident -Ukrainian media
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 10:38 PM
US Senate's McConnell pauses for more than 30 seconds in appearance
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 08:35 PM
Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 07:48 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of child molestation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 06:46 PM
White House: US concerned that N. Korea, Russia arms talks are advancing
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:37 PM
Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin crash
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:33 PM
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:29 PM
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:23 PM
Major Efrat Zarihan is the soldier killed in a car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 04:40 PM
Fire breaks out near Jerusalem, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 03:36 PM
Explosion at southern Iranian petrochemical plant, no casualties
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:31 PM
