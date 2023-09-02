The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Trump ally Giuliani pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges

Giuliani is accused of making false statements about election fraud to officials in several states in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 00:31

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 00:45
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani coughs as he speaks to media about the US evacuation of Afghanistan outside his apartment building in New York City, US, August 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani coughs as he speaks to media about the US evacuation of Afghanistan outside his apartment building in New York City, US, August 20, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing on Friday.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was charged last month along with former US President Trump and 17 co-defendants for trying to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani is accused of making false statements about election fraud to officials in several states in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.

Cases against Trump and his allies

The latest charges mark Trump's fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president.

In a separate case, a US judge in Washington ruled that Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 presidential election.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, US, November 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, US, November 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)


