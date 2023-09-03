The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea says it staged 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 01:22

North Korea conducted a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill early on Saturday that included two long-range cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads, in response to allied exercises by the US and South Korea, state media reported on Sunday.

The KCNA news agency said the drill was carried out to "warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger" as Pyongyang again vowed to bolster military deterrence against Washington and Seoul.

"The nuclear force of the DPRK will bolster up its responsible combat counteraction posture in every way to deter war and preserve peace and stability," the KCNA statement said.

The joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the US, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run featuring air drills with B-1B bombers.

Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week
By REUTERS
09/03/2023 12:02 AM
Ukrainian business magnate Kolomoisky taken into custody
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 09:02 PM
Three Israeli women injured from falling off a roof in Safed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2023 05:56 PM
Russian Defense Ministry: Boat destroyed tried to attack Crimea bridge
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:16 AM
Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:14 AM
North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles towards sea off west coast
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:12 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 12:33 AM
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian drone downed in Belgorod region
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 12:29 AM
Arab sector crime: Two shot in Kfar Kara, one critically injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2023 10:07 PM
India's financial crime-fighting agency arrests Jet Airways founder
By REUTERS
09/01/2023 09:58 PM
Palestinians injured in riots along Israel's border with Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2023 07:23 PM
Israel Dog Unit fetches Palestinians attempting to cross into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2023 07:06 PM
Putin says to meet China's Xi soon
By REUTERS
09/01/2023 05:45 PM
Israelis block Tel Aviv light rail in protest of Shabbat shutdown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2023 05:16 PM
IDF to destroy home of terrorist who murdered Dee family members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2023 03:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by