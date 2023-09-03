The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister

The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defense establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 22:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 22:45
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post and would ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's main privatization fund.

The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defense establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Reznikov, who was named defense minister in November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort, but has been dogged by graft allegations surrounding his ministry that he described as smears.

Replacing the defense minister

"I've decided to replace the Defense Minister of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said.

"I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces Serhii Shaptala and Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guer (credit: REUTERS/SODEL VLADYSLAV)Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces Serhii Shaptala and Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guer (credit: REUTERS/SODEL VLADYSLAV)

The change of defense minister must be approved by parliament but is likely to be supported by a majority of lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada. Zelensky said he expected parliament to approve Umerov's appointment.

Umerov, a 41-year-old ex-lawmaker who is a Crimean Tatar, has headed Ukraine's State Property Fund since September 2022 and has played a role in sensitive wartime negotiations on, for instance, the Black Sea grain deal.



