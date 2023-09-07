Religious Zionist rabbis call for broad consensus on judicial reform

Dozens of rabbis and public figures belonging to the religious-nationalist community signed a public letter calling for an agreement to be reached regarding the judicial reform, in the spirit of the compromise proposal from President Isaac Herzog.

"The magnitude of the hour requires taking responsibility. A 'victory' of one side may turn into a loss for all of us," the letter said.

Among the signatories: Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Ya'akov Madan, Rabbi Yuval Sharlo, Major General Ya'akov Amidror, Pinchas Wallerstein, and former members of the Knesset Yehuda Glick and Eliza Lavi.

The letter was published in response to a petition by senior rabbis against the interference of the High Court of Justice in the decisions of the Knesset and the government.