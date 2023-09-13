North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his first visit to Russia in nearly four years was a clear show of the "strategic importance" of the two countries' relations, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

"Kim Jong Un said that his visit to the Russian Federation ... is a clear manifestation of the stand of the WPK and the government of the DPRK prioritizing the strategic importance of DPRK-Russia relations," the report said.

The DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, while the WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea, the sole ruling party in the reclusive country.

Kim's visit to Russia marks his first foreign visit after the worldwide public health crisis, KCNA said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Kim's arrival in Russia

Kim arrived at the border town of Khasan in Russia early Tuesday morning, state media confirmed, and was greeted by senior officials from Moscow and local areas at the train station.

His visit seeks to put DPRK-Russia relations of friendship and cooperation on a "fresh higher level," the report said.