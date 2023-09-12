North Korea's Kim left Pyongyang by private train on Sunday for Russia, state media confirms

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin will discuss strengthening the ties between their two countries.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 00:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 00:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Picture taken April 25, 2019. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Picture taken April 25, 2019.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon for Russia on his private train, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, confirming that he was on his way for rare a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim was accompanied by top government officials, including military personnel, KCNA said.

Photos released by state media showed military honor guards and crowds of people in dark suits and colorful dresses waving flowers and flags as he boarded the dark green train, which is believed to be armored and carry other specialized equipment.

Kim's trip to Russia and meeting with Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video posted online.

North Korea-Russia relations

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be relations between the neighboring countries.

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin shake hands. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin shake hands. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," he said.



Related Tags
Russia
north korea
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un