Ukraine says it downed 17 drones in overnight attack

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 08:41

Ukraine said on Thursday it downed 17 out of 22 Russian drones attacking its territory overnight in the country's south, center, and north.

"On the night of September 14, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed-136/131 type (drones) from three directions," Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

Having initially sought to pummel Ukrainian targets with missiles, Russia has this year increasingly turned to the Shahed, a cheap Iranian kamikaze drone which is more expendable and can confuse air defenses with its smaller size and low speed.

 

Four arrested in east Jerusalem overnight - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2023 08:05 AM
Taiwan reports 40 Chinese military aircraft in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 04:38 AM
Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur’s El Geneina - UN
By REUTERS
09/14/2023 12:22 AM
Alleged airstrikes reported near Syrian city of Homs - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 11:37 PM
Number of deaths in Libyan city of Derna could reach 20,000
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 10:57 PM
Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia's Bryansk region, no casualties
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 10:34 PM
White House calls impeachment inquiry baseless
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 09:12 PM
California ban on gun marketing to kids blocked by appeals court
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:47 PM
Russia destroys three Ukrainian uncrewed boats in the Black sea
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 07:41 PM
Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to meet in October
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 06:02 PM
Eli Cohen appoints envoys for innovation and fighting antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 05:16 PM
Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:45 PM
Egypt recovers 87 dead bodies from storm-hit Libya
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:02 PM
Netanyahu pushes economic fight on Arab sector crime organizations
By Tal Shalev/Walla
09/13/2023 03:59 PM
Israeli citizens to start guarding businesses against protection rackets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 02:41 PM