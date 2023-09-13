Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with Ukrainian rabbis. It will be their first meeting since the onset of the war.

The meeting, set to take place in Kiev, will include discussions with rabbis, Jewish communal leaders and Chabad emissaries. It was organized by Rabbi Meir Stambler, a Chabad emissary and chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU), along with his deputy, Rabbi Raphael Rothman.

"The FJCU maintains a close relationship with the president," FJCU said in a statement.

The FJCU presented Zelensky with a book of Psalms translated into Ukrainian and bearing his name on its cover at the beginning of the war. The federation also sent matzah for Seder night to the President.

"We appreciate the president taking time to meet with us," said Stambler. "We would be delighted to meet with him before the [Jewish] new year to voice our unequivocal support from the Jewish community for his pursuit of justice and truth in the midst of the war." Jewish holiday kits are handed out in Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year. (credit: JRNU)

Assisting 50,000 Jews across Ukraine

In addition, Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), the umbrella organization representing Jewish communities in Ukraine, told The Jerusalem Post that community rabbis and Chabad emissaries have been actively preparing for the upcoming holiday month. "They have devised a comprehensive plan of activities for the entire month," a source at JRNU told the Post. "JRNU has been steadfastly supporting these Jewish communities throughout the conflict by providing unconditional assistance, including humanitarian aid, food, medicines, and various essential supplies.

Currently, Ukrainian Jewish communities are gearing up for the holiday season, with an extensive production system in place. "JRNU leaders have been overseeing this effort, which is poised to benefit over 50,000 Jews across the country, ensuring they can celebrate the holidays in a proper and meaningful manner," according to JRNU.