Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's security forces detain Mahsa Amini's father on anniversary of her death

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 11:04

Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 11:19

Iran’s security forces on Saturday detained Mahsa Amini’s father on the anniversary of her death, a source close to Amini's family and a rights group said.

A source close to the family confirmed a report by the Norway-based human rights group Hengaw that Amjad Amini was arrested as he was leaving his house in western Iran.

Mahsa Amini's death in police custody a year ago unleashed months of anti-government protests that spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years.

Reuters could not confirm reports of Amjad Amini's detention. 

Later, Reuters reported that Iranian security forces had released Mahsa Amini's father on Saturday after briefly detaining and warning him against marking the anniversary of her death, a human rights group said.

"Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter's death anniversary," the Kurdistan Human Rights network said.

Iranian officials were not immediately reachable by Reuters for comment.

