Poland protests against Zelensky's statements at the UN- foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 16:07

Poland's foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador and conveyed the Polish side's strong protest against statements made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN General Assembly, it said in a statement.

"(Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski) conveyed the Polish side's strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelensky at the UN General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

