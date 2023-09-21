Turkey's Erdogan says he plans to visit Israel soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his plans to visit Israel soon, Ynet reported on September 21, in a meeting with 15 Jewish leaders in New York.
"I have an open channel with President Herzog and now I also have an open channel with Netanyahu," he said.
Erdogan added that he was excited to fulfil his Islamic duty to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Always a pleasure to spend time with my distinguished friend Turkiye's President @RTErdogan who hosted earlier today a select group of U.S. Jewish leaders at the Turkish House during #UNGA78.Touched on a host of issues including President Erdogan's upcoming plans to visit Israel pic.twitter.com/RMGxKdqZF0— Rabbi Marc Schneier (@RabbiMSchneier) September 20, 2023