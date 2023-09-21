Jerusalem Post
Turkey's Erdogan says he plans to visit Israel soon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 01:18

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his plans to visit Israel soon, Ynet reported on September 21, in a meeting with 15 Jewish leaders in New York.

"I have an open channel with President Herzog and now I also have an open channel with Netanyahu," he said. 

Erdogan added that he was excited to fulfil his Islamic duty to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

