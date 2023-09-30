Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Idaho can enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies, court rules

By REUTERS

Idaho can fully enforce its near-total abortion ban after a US appeals court lifted a lower court order that had partially blocked it.

A unanimous panel of the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the state ban on abortion, which includes a narrow exception for abortions that are necessary to prevent the mother's death, does not conflict with a federal law on emergency care.

The panel put on hold a lower court judge's order blocking the ban in cases where a doctor deems an abortion necessary to prevent serious jeopardy to the mother's health. The ruling allows Idaho's ban to take effect while the panel more fully considers an appeal by the state.

All three judges on the panel were appointed by Republican former president Donald Trump.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in a statement that his office had worked to "ensure Idaho's sensible law continues to save the lives of babies and provides medical professionals with the ability to exercise their judgment to assist women who need emergency care," and was "encouraged" by the ruling.

