Twenty US senators express concerns about possible Israel-Saudi deal

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2023 20:22

Twenty Democratic US senators expressed support on Wednesday for a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal in a letter to President Joe Biden, but expressed concerns about any US security guarantees or nuclear assistance Riyadh is seeking.

The letter underscored the steep obstacles the Biden administration would face in the US Congress if it is able to broker a landmark agreement that would open diplomatic ties between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia in return for meeting some of Riyadh’s demands.

Armenia's Pashinyan says he's ready to resign if it helps situation in c
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 05:14 PM
Turkey says Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 03:42 PM
Over 3,500 Jews visit Temple Mount during first days of Sukkot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2023 01:49 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev to skip EU summit, meeting with Armenia's Pashinyan
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 12:53 PM
Russian journalist who staged TV war protest handed 8 1/2 year jail term
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 10:17 AM
Police open investigation after Petah Tikva bus driver stabbed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2023 09:42 AM
Thai PM expresses 'deep condolences' over deaths in mall shooting
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 07:10 AM
Fire breaks out at Rusal aluminum smelter in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 06:34 AM
Suspected gunman in Thai mall shooting modified handgun - police
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 05:16 AM
Turkey conducts fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:53 PM
Biden thanks Qatar's emir for mediation in freeing Americans from Iran
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:51 PM
Russia summons Moldova's envoy, blocks entry to several Moldovans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 08:50 PM
Meta Oversight Board to open case on manipulated video of US President
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:30 PM
Paris agrees on future contracts with Armenia for military equiptment
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:27 PM
Israelis tell Christians to 'get out' in protest outside ICEJ embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 07:00 PM