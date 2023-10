Direct flight routes will be launched between Tel Aviv and Mexico City and Cancun, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Thursday.

"The direct flights from Israel to Mexico will save passengers many hours and a lot of money. Until now, the flights between the countries have only been possible with a stopover in Europe, the USA or Canada, very soon the direct flights will be launched and will shorten many hours for flying," said Regev during a visit to Mexico.