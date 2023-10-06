Jerusalem Post
Turkey: US downed drone in Syria due to ‘technical’ issues

By REUTERS

Turkey said on Friday that one of its drones was lost during operations against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria due to "different technical evaluations" with third parties on the ground, adding that Ankara would continue hitting militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

The United States on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the Pentagon said, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, without citing a specific country, said it was working with the relevant parties on the ground to improve the functioning of non-conflict mechanisms on the ground. It added that the downing of its drone did not impact Ankara's military operations in the region.

