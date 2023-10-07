Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Light plane crashes in rural Australia, four killed

By REUTERS

A light plane crashed in a rural area of Australia's New South Wales state on Friday, killing the male pilot and three children who were on board, police said late on Friday.

The Cirrus SR22 took off from Canberra and crashed about 3 pm. local time (0400 GMT) near the town of Queanbeyan which is roughly 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Sydney.

Emergency services responded to reports that a plane had crashed and was in flames, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but there were no survivors, police said.

Saudi Arabia increase oil production secure Israel normalization deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:16 AM
USA: 'Condemns the spitting on Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem'
By BARAK RAVID/WALLA
10/07/2023 01:49 AM
Palestinians set fire to military outpost in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 11:45 PM
Turkish air strikes hit 15 Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 11:20 PM
US charges ex-soldier for allegedly trying give China defense information
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 08:38 PM
US expels two Russian embassy officials
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 08:33 PM
At least 17 dead as bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico crashes
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 08:04 PM
Turkey, US discuss downed Turkish drone in Syria
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:13 PM
Three killed, 16 injured in prison blaze in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 06:50 PM
US adds 42 Chinese entities to black list over Russia military support
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 06:32 PM
Kurdish-led force says it killed five Turkish troops in Syria
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 04:12 PM
Turkey: US downed drone in Syria due to ‘technical’ issues
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 03:04 PM
Jerusalem resident arrested for committing indecent acts against minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 02:42 PM
UN rights chief sends team to probe Russian attack on Ukrainian village
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 12:45 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 11:46 AM