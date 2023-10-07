70-year-old Israeli killed in Saturday morning rocket barrage

Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded for several minutes in southern areas surrounding Gaza, Negev regions, and in the greater Tel Aviv area early on Saturday.

There were no immediate details on the origin of the explosion from the IDF.

Explosions could be heard in cities around Tel Aviv and outside Jerusalem.

Red alerts have been concentrated in Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Sderot, Kiryat Gat, Ramla, and Rehovot.

Alerts have also been sounded in Gaza border communities such as Netiv HaAssara, Sderot, and kibbutz Nachal Oz.

All shelters in the city of Ashkelon have been ordered opened by the mayor.

Israel Police in the Lakish area near Kiryat Gat are examining areas where rockets may have made impact. Police area calling on the public to stay in safe and secluded areas.

A Magen David Adom spokesperson said that MDA personnel are conducting medical assessments on a 20-year-old man in moderate condition following a rocket strike on Yavne. The man is fully conscious and has sustained injuries from shrapnel.

The MDA spokesman also confirmed a direct hit in the Gederot Regional Council in Israel's southern district, where paramedics are currently providing medical treatment to a 70-year-old woman in critical condition. The woman later died of her injuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will convene with top security officials in the coming hours following the rocket barrages.

Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.