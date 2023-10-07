Jerusalem Post
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader expresses support for Palestinian attacks

By REUTERS

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Palestinian fighters for launching the biggest attack on Israel in years, the semi-official ISNA news site reported.

"We congratulate the Palestinian fighters," it quoted Rahim Safavi as saying. "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

In a surprise assault, Palestinian group Hamas crossed into several Israeli towns on Saturday with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:52 PM
Terrorist shot by Israeli forces at settlement entrance in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:49 PM
Abbas: Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:47 PM
Elon Musk 'hopes for peace' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:45 PM
Spain condemns attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:40 PM
France's Macron: I strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:38 PM
Germany 'strongly' condemns Hamas attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:37 PM
IDF strikes Hamas as operation 'Iron Swords' commences
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:33 PM