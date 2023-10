IDF soldiers fired on Hezbollah terrorists who attempted to breach Israel's north from Lebanon near Metula, Israeli media reported.

The terrorists approached the northern border on motorcycles, reports said.

Report: IDF fires at Hezbollah terrorists on motorcycles who approached the northern border near Metullah — @GuyAz pic.twitter.com/FI5As86Ld6 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 7, 2023

The incident comes amidst Hamas rockets and attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip.