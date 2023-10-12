Photos of babies being burnt, decapitated confirmed

The Jerusalem Post can now confirm based on verified photos of the bodies that the reports of babies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas's assault on Kfar Aza are correct. May their memory be a blessing.

The photos were shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel on Thursday by the Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office. Later in the day, the photos were published by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter. The photos are graphic and have a content warning covering them until a button reading "show" is pressed.

Hamas attempts to deny murdering, abusing civilians

In the past two days, the Hamas terrorist movement has launched a campaign denying that it kidnapped, murdered, and abused civilians during its attack on southern Israel.

Personal belongings including a child's pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, October 10, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In a video published by Hamas, the movement dismissed the reports of babies being decapitated in Kfar Aza. On Thursday, Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri claimed as well that the 1,200 members of the al-Qassam Brigades who infiltrated Israel did not target civilians, saying Palestinian civilians had entered later and fought with Israeli civilians.

"When the Israeli Gaza Division collapsed, civilians from Gaza entered and clashed with the settlers, and civilians fell," claimed Arouri. Footage from the area captured on Saturday showed individuals in the uniform of the al-Qassam Brigades and of other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip taking part in the massacre and mass kidnapping in southern Israel.