The US State Department said on Saturday that it has authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy Jerusalem and the US Branch Office Tel Aviv "due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel".

An embassy spokesperson said that "The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas, including US government personnel serving abroad.

Decision to close the embassy

"On October 13, 2023, the Department of State authorized the departure of Eligible Family Members (EFMs) and non-emergency US Direct Hires, as determined by the Chief of Mission, from the US Embassy in Israel as a precautionary measure for those who wish to depart Israel.

THE US EMBASSY in Jerusalem: Israel’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program will benefit individual Israelis, not the prime minister or any other Israeli government official, the writer notes. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

"The Embassy remains open. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels and that will continue."