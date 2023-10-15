Israel kills another commander from Hamas' Nukhba forces

Israeli airstrikes successfully targeted Bilal al Qadr, another senior Hamas commander from the Nukhba special forces responsible for the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis, the IDF said Sunday morning.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by Shin Bet, targeted and killed al Qadr, the commander of the Nukhba forces' southern Khan Yunis unit.

Qadr was responsible for the encroachments into Nirim and Nir Oz and the subsequent mass murder of Israelis in the Gaza border towns.

The IDF released footage of the airstrike that it said killed the terror commander.

מטוסי קרב של צה"ל, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב"כ, חיסלו אמש ברצועת עזה את בילל אל קדרה, מפקד כוח נח׳בה בגדוד דרום חאן יונס של ארגון הטרור חמאס, שהיה אחראי על הפשיטה הרצחנית בקיבוצים נירים וניר עוז. בנוסף, חוסלו פעילים נוספים בארגון הטרור חמאס וכן בג'יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני>> pic.twitter.com/sKIKuDrQoF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 15, 2023

Israel targets Hamas infiltration, massacre leaders

Qadr's killing follows the targeted assassination of Ali Qadi, the Nukhba forces commander who led the infiltration into Israel.

In 2005, Qadi was arrested following the kidnapping and murder of Israelis and was later released as part of the Gilad Schalit exchange deal.

This is a developing story.