Brussels gunman who killed two Swedes shot dead by police

A Tunisian gunman suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in Brussels died on Tuesday after being shot by police in a cafe, hours after an attack which Sweden's prime minister said showed Europe must bolster security to protect itself.

The 45-year-old, who identified himself as a member of Islamic State and claimed responsibility in a video posted online, is also suspected of wounding another Swedish national in his attack in central Brussels on Monday night.

"This is a time for more security, we can't be naive," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference in Stockholm,calling for stricter border controlsin Europe.

"These terrorists want to scare us into obedience and silence. That will not happen," he said.

The shooting came at a time of heightened security concerns across much of Europe linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. People walk outside King Baudouin Stadium after the match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended following a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

A Belgian federal prosecutor initially said there was no evidence that the attacker had any link to the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorists, but that was no longer excluded, RTBF broadcaster said.

In August, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of an increase in threats against Swedes at home and abroad after Koran burnings outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists. Advertisement

Video footage of the attack posted on the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper website showed a man in an orange jacket on a scooter at a street intersection with a rifle first firing five shots, then following people fleeing into a building before firing again.

"I saw the assailant enter the building and shoot twice towards the man - the man fell to the ground. I saw him fall because I was just nearby," said a witness, who identified himself as Souleymane.

"I stayed there, I was frozen, I couldn't move. I'm still shivering because of what happened."

According to a media transcript of the video message recorded by the self-declared perpetrator, the attacker said he had killed Swedes to avenge Muslims.

The victims were a man aged around 70 from the Stockholm region, and a man aged about 60 who lived abroad, Sweden's foreign ministry said, adding that the injured man, also around 70, was still in hospital.

'Vulnerable'

The Brussels attack came just days after a teacher was fatally stabbed in northern France in an attack which President Emmanuel Macron condemned as "barbaric Islamic terrorism."

"All European states are vulnerable," Macron said on Tuesday, speaking of a "resurgence of Islamist terrorism."

In a video on social media, the suspected gunman called himself Abdesalem Al Guilani.

He unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium in 2019, was living in the country illegally and was known to Belgian police in connection with people smuggling, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said.

He fled the scene after the shooting as a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, triggering a manhunt and prompting Belgium to raise the terrorism alert in its capital to its highest level.

"The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, calling it a "brutal terrorist attack."

Belgium was hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match. The match was abandoned at halftime.

De Croo told RTL TV that the attacker seemed to have acted alone, but that investigations were ongoing.

Authorities warned the public to be extra vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

Armed police stood guard outside the suspect's apartment in the Brussels suburb of Schaerbeek while investigators gathered evidence.

The European Commission, which is based in Brussels, has urged staff to work from home. Some schools were closed.

Belgium has been the target of several Islamist attacks over recent years, the deadliest being the 2016 attack on Brussels airport and the city's metro, in which 32 people died.

Several of the Islamist gunmen who targeted Paris in a 2015 attack that killed 130 people were Belgian or living in Brussels.

Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday's game

A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish soccer fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.