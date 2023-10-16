Hamas releases new footage of a hostage

Hamas released another video of a hostage on their Telegram channel on Monday. The video appears to show a young woman receiving medical attention from Hamas.

In the video, the girl says she was badly hurt and has been receiving medical treatment.

“Hi, I'm Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

Hamas claims to be administering medical attention

On Hamas's Arabic Telegram channel, the video is accompanied by the caption, "Mujahideen from the Al-Qassam Brigades provide medical care to a female prisoner in Gaza, who was captured on the first day of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle."

Hamas footage of a young woman they took hostage.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Israel's Army Radio includes a photo of the young woman.

קרן שם, שבתה מיה נעדרת מאז המסיבה ברעים, ל-@ilanadayan1: "מהשנייה שהתחילו הדיווחים חייגתי לנייד שלה, והטלפון מצלצל שעות אבל אין מענה. אני דורשת לדעת, שיגידו לי משהו. אף אחד לא חיפש אותי, העלנו פוסט בפייסבוק - עשיתי את כל מה שיכולתי כדי להודיע שהבת שלי נעדרת, אף אחד לא פנה אליי" pic.twitter.com/xPzYGXGHmq — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 12, 2023

"From the second the reports started I called her cell phone," Army Radio quotes Mia's mother, Keren Shem, as saying. "And the phone has been ringing for hours, but there's no answer. I demand to know, someone should tell me something. No one has looked for me; we posted on Facebook - I did everything I could to let everyone know that my daughter is missing, but no one has contacted me."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that Maya's family had been notified that she had been kidnapped last week and that IDF representatives were in contact with her.

"The IDF is operating with all intelligence and operational means for the return of the hostages," said the IDF. "In the video, Hamas tries to present itself as a humanitarian organization while it is a murderous terrorist organization, responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children, and the elderly."

It is unclear when the video of Mia was filmed and The Jerusalem Post is unable to verify its authenticity at this time. Neither the woman's family nor any Israeli government or security officials have confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Hamas often uses similar videos as part of psychological warfare efforts, and it is not yet determined if Mia is still alive.

This is a developing story.