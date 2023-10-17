Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, Blinken says

US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden will reaffirm US solidarity with Israel and make clear that Israel has the right and duty to defend its people from Hamas, Blinken said.

"On Wednesday, I'll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack," the president posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

The US President will continue to coordinate with Israeli partners to secure the hostages' release from Hamas, the US secretary said, and also noted that the US and Israel agreed on a plan that will allow aid to reach Gazan civilians.

"If Hamas blocks humanitarian aid from reaching civilians, we'll work to prevent it from happening again," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken also stated at a press conference in Tel Aviv that Biden will reaffirm his warning to any other actor, state or non-state, trying to take of the current war with Hamas to not get involved.

"The President will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas – including men, women, small children, Holocaust survivors, and American citizens – as an indispensable humanitarian effort," Blinken also said at the press conference. Advertisement

Afterwards, Biden will then travel to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Biden will also be briefed on on Israel’s strategies and operations in Gaza in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and allows humanitarian assistance to Gazan civilians that doesn't benefit Hamas.

Reactions to Biden's upcoming visit

Numerous individuals and organizations reacted to Biden's upcoming visit.

Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer stated that “President Biden traveling to Israel in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s unconscionable barbarism and terror is an incredibly meaningful act of solidarity with Israel. Biden’s visit offer a light to the Israeli people in their darkest hour and demonstrates America’s commitment to Israel.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stated that on Tuesday she is also travelling to Israel "for a solidarity mission to meet with diplomatic leaders & communities devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks," she also posted on X. "New York will always stand with Israel."

Speaking with the Egyptian President

Biden earlier spoke with Sisi and discussed the need to preserve stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Monday, the White House said.

Biden and Sisi also discussed ongoing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the White House said.