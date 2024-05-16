Jewish children savagely beaten by man in New York City attack

Jewish children were beaten by an unidentified man in New York on Sunday night, according to local media.

Disturbing video footage showing the perpetrator assaulting and beating kids on Franklin Avenue on Sunday night. @NYPD79Pct @NYPDBklynNorth pic.twitter.com/Fiwh8F7NQp — Williamsburg 365 News (@Williamsburg365) May 15, 2024

Williamsburg 365 News posted on Wednesday footage of a man dismounting from his bicycle and approaching a group of orthodox Jewish children who were playing on the sidewalk.

The assailant appeared to smack one of the children on the face, kicking him to the ground. The man threw another child to the ground before repeatedly kicking him. The children fled, and the man returned to his bicycle.

NYPD investigates

The NYPD said that there was an additional victim not recorded in the video. The police received a criminal complaint that they were investigating, about a bicyclist in the same area approached a man and his son who were also playing on the sidewalk.

"The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground causing a minor laceration [to] his head," said the NYPD. "The suspect fled southbound on Franklin Avenue. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing."

Antisemitic incidents have increased in New York since the October 7 Hamas attacks.