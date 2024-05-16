Jewish children savagely beaten by man in New York City attack

Footage shows a man dismounting from his bicycle and approaching a group of orthodox Jewish children who were playing on the sidewalk.

By MICHAEL STARR
Pro Palestinian protestors attack Jewish woman in NYC on March 28, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Jewish children were beaten by an unidentified man in New York on Sunday night, according to local media.

Williamsburg 365 News posted on Wednesday footage of a man dismounting from his bicycle and approaching a group of orthodox Jewish children who were playing on the sidewalk.

The assailant appeared to smack one of the children on the face, kicking him to the ground. The man threw another child to the ground before repeatedly kicking him. The children fled, and the man returned to his bicycle. 

NYPD investigates

The NYPD said that there was an additional victim not recorded in the video.  The police received a criminal complaint that they were investigating, about a bicyclist in the same area approached a man and his son who were also playing on the sidewalk.

Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

"The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground causing a minor laceration [to] his head," said the NYPD. "The suspect fled southbound on Franklin Avenue. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing." 

Antisemitic incidents have increased in New York since the October 7 Hamas attacks.



