Israeli ambassador leaves Ankara after warning, Turkish media reports

Earlier this week, Israel's National Security Council issued a warning against travel to Turkey.

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2023 22:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set an Israeli flag on fire during a protest near the Israeli Consulate as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Istanbul, Turkey October 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set an Israeli flag on fire during a protest near the Israeli Consulate as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Istanbul, Turkey October 18, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

Israel's ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, has left Turkey along with other Israeli diplomats, Turkish broadcaster NTV and other media said on Thursday.

The Israeli embassy declined to comment on the reports.

Earlier this week, Israel's National Security Council issued a warning against travel to Turkey, citing fears that Israelis would be targeted by those angry at the conflict in Gaza.

It also urged Israeli citizens in Turkey to leave as soon as possible. Following the warning, Israeli airlines arranged flights from Istanbul late on Wednesday for Israelis who want to leave Turkey.

Turkish protesters have staged many anti-Israel demonstrations and Turkey has declared three days of mourning following a blast that killed large numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital.



Related Tags
Israel
Turkey
diplomacy
Middle East
Anti-Zionism
antisemitism
Operation Swords of Iron