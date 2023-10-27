The IDF published Friday an intercepted call in which Hamas terrorists could be heard describing the massacre in southern Israel as it took place on October 7.

Phone conversation released by IDF between Hamas terrorist and his commander after infiltrating into Israel on October 7 (IDF)

“We’re inside. We’re going to tear them apart! Search inside the house! Listen to the gunfire, listen!” shouts the terrorist in the call.

This is the second such call released by the IDF in the last week. In addition, the IDF shared raw footage from Hamas body cameras and security cameras with members of the foreign press last week in order to show the world that Hamas committed the terrible acts of murder and destruction as the Israelis described.