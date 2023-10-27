LISTEN: IDF publishes intercepted call of Hamas terrorist describing massacre

“We’re inside. We’re going to tear them apart! Search inside the house! Listen to the gunfire, listen!” shouts the terrorist in the call.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2023 14:16
A damaged and blood-stained kindergarten is seen following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A damaged and blood-stained kindergarten is seen following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The IDF published Friday an intercepted call in which Hamas terrorists could be heard describing the massacre in southern Israel as it took place on October 7.

Phone conversation released by IDF between Hamas terrorist and his commander after infiltrating into Israel on October 7 (IDF)

“We’re inside. We’re going to tear them apart! Search inside the house! Listen to the gunfire, listen!” shouts the terrorist in the call.

This is the second such call released by the IDF in the last week. In addition, the IDF shared raw footage from Hamas body cameras and security cameras with members of the foreign press last week in order to show the world that Hamas committed the terrible acts of murder and destruction as the Israelis described.



Related Tags
Hamas
Terrorism
Terror Attack
Operation Swords of Iron