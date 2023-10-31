Several Hamas rockets fall in Ashdod, three injured, vehicles damaged

Several rockets fired by Hamas fell on Ashdod on Tuesday, the city's municipality stated.

At least seven vehicles caught fire and firefighters at the scene are working to put it out. A building in the city was also reportedly hit.

Magen David Adom personnel and Israel Police were active on the scene. Four injured people from two different areas in the city were given medical treatment by MDA paramedics. Those injured include a 50-year-old in serious condition, and three men aged 64, 46, and 35 all in light condition.

The Assuta Hospital in the city stated that three of the injured were admitted to them, with one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and one person in shock.

"We were dispatched to the scene where a rocket was reported to have fallen in a parking lot next to a residential building," MDA paramedic Igor Artel said. "We carried out searches and citizens on the scene led us to a wounded man who was inside a house and his body was hit by shrapnel. We gave him life-saving medical treatment in the field that included stopping life-threatening bleeding, and quickly evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was serious and unstable."

Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene

Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the National Security offices in Jerusalem June 15, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the rocket crash and said "It's simply a huge mistake that while rockets are being launched at us, and there are hostages in Gaza, that the Israeli government allows the transfer of humanitarian aid and trucks. This is a huge mistake. Do you want humanitarian aid? Let them release the hostages and until then, no equipment is allowed to enter Gaza.

"The Scottish government has announced that it is ready to take in refugees from Gaza. The women and children, take them there. Hamas is being destroyed! We are not dealing with humanitarianism." Advertisement

Rocket falls in Holon

A rocket also fell in Holon the same day, where a car was damaged.

Police forces also arrived at the scene.