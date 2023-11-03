Netanyahu warns Nasrallah of 'unimaginable' cost of war with Israel

Any mistake made by Israel's enemies in the North will bring "unimaginable costs" to Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a warning to terror leader Hassan Nasrallah, who spoke for the first time since October 7 on Friday.

"Don't wrong us," Netanyahu said.

Nasrallah claimed that Lebanon joined on October 8 and thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the "Axis of Resistance."

Bragging, Nasrallah celebrated that Israel was "under financial pressure" after multiple towns near the Gaza border were evacuated. He claimed that Israel was "anxious that front could escalate." Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers his first address since the October conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, from an unspecified location in Lebanon, in this screenshot taken from video obtained November 3, 2023. (credit: AL-MANAR VIA REUTERS)

Netanyahu: No ceasefire until hostages are freed

Israel will not agree to any temporary ceasefire with Hamas until 241 hostages seized by Hamas are released, Netanyahu also said.

"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," he said during a televised address.

Reuters contributed to this report.