Hezbollah's Nasrallah blames IDF for massacre of Israelis

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, said on Friday that the operation launched by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel on Oct. 7 was "100% Palestinian."

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Nasrallah claimed that Lebanon joined on October 8 and thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the "Axis of Resistance." It includes Shi'ite Muslim Iraqi militias which have been firing at US forces in Syria and Iraq, and Yemen's Houthis, who have joined in the conflict by firing drones at Israel.

In an unveiled threat to Israel, he claimed that a pre-emptive strike on Israel would be a "stupid mistake."

"In our front, all options are open," he insisted. "All the options are open to us and we studied all the options. We must be ready and be ready for all the options that could happen in the future."

He said the Oct. 7 operation led to an "earthquake" in Israel and that it exposed the country's weakness.

Goals to destroy Israel

He insisted that the first goal was to stop "aggression" against Gaza, and the second goal would be to ensure the victory of Hamas. He insisted that countries end trade with Israel and that Arab and Muslim countries cease sending oil to the United States.

He also insisted that there should be a collective effort to open the Rafah Crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt.

Did Hezbollah help coordinate the attack?

In the speech, he claimed that "brothers from Hamas" had planned the October 7 attack alone, and they hid it from their other terrorist allies. Despite the secrecy, the terrorist leader insisted that the attack did not upset anyone in the "resistance axis."

Nasrallah, in further praise of the attack, stated that the Al-Aqsa flood had exposed Israel's weakness. The attack took the lives of 1400 people, including the lives of civilians and Arab Israelis.

In the speech, Nasrallah denied that Hamas had beheaded babies and claimed that there was no evidence to support these accusations.

Bragging, Nasrallah celebrated that Israel was "under financial pressure" after multiple towns near the Gaza border were evacuated. He claimed that Israel was "anxious that front could escalate..."

Mocking Israel, the terrorist leader said that in a whole month, Israel had failed to rescue any hostage or make any significant military achievement.

The United States is responsible for this war, Nasrallah claimed. He also stated that the current war is a battle between "right and wrong", insisting that Israel's image of being a democratic champion of Human Rights was false.

Nasrallah insisted that threats of US military response would not dissuade them from their current plans of action.

