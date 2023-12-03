Britain's maritime agency reports potential explosion in Red Sea

Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday said that it has received reports of drone activity and a possible explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait.

UKMTO said the drone activity originated from Yemen, and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.

Reuters wasn't immediately able to confirm the reports.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Houthis actions in the Red Sea

An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized last month by the Houthi group, an ally of Iran which controls Yemen's Red Sea coast. The group had previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel, and vowed to target more Israeli vessels. Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), a component of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region transits the Red Sea. (credit: US NAVAL FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND/US 5TH FLEET/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday's incident.