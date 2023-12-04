Hamas violated hostage deal so women wouldn't talk, US spokesman alleges

The hostage deal between Israel and Hamas partially fell apart last week because Hamas wanted to prevent the remaining Israeli women it holds in Gaza from talking about their time in custody, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Monday. “It seems one of the reasons they don’t want to turn women over that they have been holding hostage and the reason this pause fell apart is that they do not want these women to be able to talk about what happened to them during their time in custody,” Miller said during an emotional moment in the press conference. Israeli hostages are handed over to the International Red Cross at Rafah, this past week. (credit: FLASH90)

Many women and children still hostage in Gaza

Miller spoke four days after a week-long pause in the Gaza war ended on December 1. That deal allowed for Hamas to release 81 of the 240 captives it had seized during its October 7 infiltration into southern Israel in which it also killed over 1,200 people.