WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said he was concerned about the prolonged checks of health convoys in the Gaza Strip and the detention of health workers there.

In a post on the X social media platform, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a WHO-led mission to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Saturday was stopped twice at a checkpoint on the way to north Gaza and on the way back, and that some staff of the Palestine Red Crescent Society were detained on both occasions.

"We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk," Tedros said.