WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza

By REUTERS

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said he was concerned about the prolonged checks of health convoys in the Gaza Strip and the detention of health workers there.

In a post on the X social media platform, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a WHO-led mission to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Saturday was stopped twice at a checkpoint on the way to north Gaza and on the way back, and that some staff of the Palestine Red Crescent Society were detained on both occasions.

"We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk," Tedros said.

World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:13 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM
Court extends arrest of reservist suspected of killing Yuval Castleman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 04:16 PM
Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade – Ashdod port
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 03:47 PM
Over 1,600 IDF soldiers injured since start of Israel-Hamas War
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 09:15 AM
Israeli Air Force destroys rocket launching site, rockets ready to fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 08:34 AM
Kuwait refuses inclusion of fossil fuels phase-out call
By REUTERS
12/11/2023 11:58 PM
'Israel expressed willingness to discuss another hostage deal with Hamas
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/11/2023 11:37 PM
IDF officer wounded in combat in Gaza, succumbs to his wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2023 11:36 PM
IDF to open security screening to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2023 10:59 PM
Explosions reported in central and northern Gaza following IDF attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2023 10:59 PM
Eight suffer from smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2023 09:54 PM
Justice Ministry opens another investigation in case of Yuval Castleman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2023 07:34 PM