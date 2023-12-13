Jerusalem Post
Court rejects Donald Trump's request for immunity in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2023 16:22

Former president Donald Trump cannot assert presidential immunity from a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, a US appeals court ruled on Wednesday, dealing him another setback in litigation she has pursued.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a federal judge's decision to reject Trump's claim of immunity.

Carroll in the lawsuit sought at least $10 million in damages from Trump over comments he made in June 2019, when he was president, after she first publicly accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump denied knowing Carroll, said she was not his "type," and that she made up the rape claim to promote her upcoming memoir.

